Indian mascot discussion continues in Cambridge

Gifford countered that the board is elected to make decisions. It would “abdicate its responsibility” if it passed the mascot decision to a committee, he said. If the board votes against the mascot, then a committee to choose a new emblem would be more helpful. Board member Caleb Breault sided with Gifford.

Holding more discussions would extend his proposed timeline for dealing with the issue, Silvernell said, but “it will be worth it if opinions are softened. It has to be done artfully and professionally.”

O’Grady offered to pay for a facilitator, but Silvernell said the real issue is time.

“My administration team is maxed. I can’t ask them to do one more thing,” he said.

Silvernell said he’d bring it up with his “cabinet” and get their thoughts.

Gifford wanted to revisit the issue at the board’s next meeting. Silvernell said that would give him time to draft a revised timeline.

“It’s all about the kids,” O’Grady said.

Controversy on the school board affects teachers and students, she said, while coming to consensus will set a good example.

Absenteeism rates