Indian mascot discussion continues in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Is a mascot that’s dividing a community still doing its job?
School board President Neil Gifford shared that question with other members of the board Thursday evening during its regular monthly meeting.
In recognition of rising COVID-19 infection rates in the region, the meeting was held via an online platform without public comment.
Since the issue came up in late 2019, school Superintendent Doug Silvernell has been forwarding emails and information sent to his office to board members, who have also heard from residents directly.
“Dozens and dozens of people have contacted us,” said board member Beth O’Grady. She was concerned that almost all of them were firmly for or against keeping the mascot.
“People keep talking at or past each other,” O’Grady said. “Conversations are not taking place.”
She recommended putting together a community committee with a professional facilitator where people can hear each other out and find what she called “the gray areas.”
Board members Jessica Ziehm and Jessica Roosevelt agreed that the board needs to hear more discussion before it votes to keep or retire the mascot.
“Are there areas where we could compromise?” Ziehm asked. “I believe the community could find common ground.”
Gifford countered that the board is elected to make decisions. It would “abdicate its responsibility” if it passed the mascot decision to a committee, he said. If the board votes against the mascot, then a committee to choose a new emblem would be more helpful. Board member Caleb Breault sided with Gifford.
Holding more discussions would extend his proposed timeline for dealing with the issue, Silvernell said, but “it will be worth it if opinions are softened. It has to be done artfully and professionally.”
O’Grady offered to pay for a facilitator, but Silvernell said the real issue is time.
“My administration team is maxed. I can’t ask them to do one more thing,” he said.
Silvernell said he’d bring it up with his “cabinet” and get their thoughts.
Gifford wanted to revisit the issue at the board’s next meeting. Silvernell said that would give him time to draft a revised timeline.
“It’s all about the kids,” O’Grady said.
Controversy on the school board affects teachers and students, she said, while coming to consensus will set a good example.
Absenteeism rates
Absenteeism in the high school has gone up “triple digits,” said high school Principal Caroline Goss. Course failures have doubled and almost two dozen students are so far behind that they may not be able to graduate until August, she said.
“We’re functioning, but it’s hard,” Goss said. “Kids are struggling.”
The school returned to a hybrid schedule the week of Jan. 11 after a week of remote learning.
“Some families choose not to engage with remote learning,” said elementary school Principal Colleen Lester. “It’s hard to engage them.” Other families remain wary of in-person classes, she said.
Goss and Lester said teachers at all levels are working with students to help them understand and deal with events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. At the elementary level, some students know nothing, some are very aware, and some are “very biased,” Lester said. Teachers try to be respectful of parents’ beliefs.
Budget process
School Business Administrator Anthony Cammarata started the 2021-2022 budget process by reviewing this year’s budget and forecasting possible budgets until 2026. If expenses continue to exceed revenues, the school will exhaust its fund balance by 2025, he said.
“Where do we have to control expenses and revenues to reach financial stability?” he asked.
Building conditions
John Jojo and Tom Schiller, from Mosaic Associated Architects, presented a building condition survey, required every five years by the state Education Department. Many issues have been addressed since Mosaic did its first survey in 2005, Jojo said.
The current survey found no major problems but noted that many structural, mechanical and built-in elements are reaching the end of their usefulness, such as doors, lights, cabinets, electrical panels and some windows. The biggest item was the blacktop around the bus garage, which has settled since it was installed and no longer drains properly. Schiller recommended replacing the entire parking area.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Feb. 11.