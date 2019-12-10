Indian Lake voters approve $2M capital project

INDIAN LAKE — Residents of the Indian Lake Central School District on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $2 million capital project to upgrade the facilities.

The vote was 139 in favor to 18 in opposition.

Superintendent of Schools David Snide said he was pleased with the outcome.

“I’m just very appreciative of the community support for the school. It means a lot,” he said.

The work includes replacing about 160 windows, resurfacing the roof coating and replacing the boards that support the roof trusses on the original 1935 building. It will also reconstruct the classroom ceiling window supports in front of the building and enhance security by installing protective film on the first floor windows to prevent people from seeing into the building, but allowing those inside the building to see outside.

Snide said construction likely would not start until the summer of 2021 and take place over one season. The district, which has about 118 students, has to wait until state education officials sign off on the plans. Then, school officials would get bids in the fall of 2020.

The district is tapping $500,000 from its capital reserve fund and taking out a $1.52 million bond, which will be paid back over 18 years

