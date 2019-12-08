INDIAN LAKE — Residents of the Indian Lake Central School District will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $2 million capital project that would replace windows, fix the roof and make other infrastructure improvements.
Polls will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the front lobby of the school.
The work includes replacing about 160 windows, resurfacing the roof coating and replacing the boards that support the roof trusses on the original 1935 building.
It will also reconstruct the classroom ceiling window supports in front of the building and install protective film on the first floor security windows, according to a flyer about the project.
The district is tapping $500,000 from its capital reserve fund and taking out a $1.52 million bond, which will be paid back over 18 years.
If approved by voters, the average homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $9 more annually effective with the 2020-2021 school year. With the STAR exemption it would be an additional $6 per year and with Senior STAR it would be $3 more per year.
