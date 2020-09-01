 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Lake black bear helps himself to food in the refrigerator
0 comments
top story

Indian Lake black bear helps himself to food in the refrigerator

{{featured_button_text}}
Black bear

A black bear (not this one) snuck into a house in Long Lake and raided the fridge.

 Gwendolyn Craig

INDIAN LAKE — A black bear snuck into a local house and helped himself to some food in the refrigerator.

A video posted to the town’s Facebook page shows the bear opening the refrigerator door, then heading to a kitchen table to graze on some food there.

The description accompanying the video says that the bear ate some blackberries, pancake mix, crackers and a cherry pie.

Watch the video here.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News