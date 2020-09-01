Indian Lake black bear helps himself to food in the refrigerator

Return to homepage ×
INDIAN LAKE — A black bear snuck into a local house and helped himself to some food in the refrigerator.
A video posted to the town’s Facebook page shows the bear opening the refrigerator door, then heading to a kitchen table to graze on some food there.
The description accompanying the video says that the bear ate some blackberries, pancake mix, crackers and a cherry pie.
Watch the video here.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
