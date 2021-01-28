Indian Lake and Granville schools going virtual Friday

Indian Lake Central School District and Granville Central School District are going remote Friday to combat the spread of coronavirus.

At Indian Lake, 15 staff and students were out of school Thursday for COVID-related reasons, Superintendent David Snide said in a message to the community. As of Wednesday, only one student has tested positive, and no staff.

“In addition, we have seen a significant increase in the number of positive cases in Indian Lake,” he said.

He decided to stop in-person classes “out of an abundance of caution.”

“I do understand that this places an inconvenience on parents, especially those with younger children, but I am hoping that this one day of remote learning will prevent the potential of multiple days in the near future,” he said.

The staff was vaccinated a week ago. It takes five to six weeks, and two doses, for full protection. Children under 16 cannot yet be vaccinated.

In Granville, five students have tested positive in the last week, including two on Wednesday. Both were in school Wednesday, at Granville Elementary School and Mary J. Tanner School.