Indian Lake and Granville schools going virtual Friday

Indian Lake Central School District and Granville Central School District are going remote Friday to combat the spread of coronavirus.
At Indian Lake, 15 staff and students were out of school Thursday for COVID-related reasons, Superintendent David Snide said in a message to the community. As of Wednesday, only one student has tested positive, and no staff.
“In addition, we have seen a significant increase in the number of positive cases in Indian Lake,” he said.
He decided to stop in-person classes “out of an abundance of caution.”
“I do understand that this places an inconvenience on parents, especially those with younger children, but I am hoping that this one day of remote learning will prevent the potential of multiple days in the near future,” he said.
The staff was vaccinated a week ago. It takes five to six weeks, and two doses, for full protection. Children under 16 cannot yet be vaccinated.
In Granville, five students have tested positive in the last week, including two on Wednesday. Both were in school Wednesday, at Granville Elementary School and Mary J. Tanner School.
Due to the amount of contact tracing needed at both schools, the buildings will be closed Friday, Superintendent Thomas McGurl wrote in a letter to the community.
Hudson Falls Central School District is reopening Monday, after four weeks of virtual school.
The district sent out a message reaffirming that all students and staff must wear masks at all times, the same policy that was in effect before Christmas break.
Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter also said he is changing the policy on coronavirus cases. Until now, the district had always closed after a case. Now, a “pause” in in-person school will be decided on a case-by-case basis, he said.
“We have learned this year that we can safely continue in-person hybrid learning while the contact tracing and the testing process continues. We are also considering adjustments to our safety and instructional plans so that we can get our students in-school as much as possible without jeopardizing anyone’s health,” he said in a letter to the community.
Other school cases
- South Glens Falls Central School District reported three cases: one person in the South Glens Falls High School community, a member of the Moreau Elementary School community who was last in the building on Jan. 25, and a member of the Oliver W. Winch Middle School community who was last in the building on Jan. 26.
- Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville High School student who was last in school on Jan. 14.
- Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case: a member of the Queensbury Middle School who was last in the building on Jan. 25.
- Salem Central School District reported one case: a person who was last in the school building on Jan. 26.
