Indian emblem ruling keeps Cambridge school board meeting contentious

CAMBRIDGE — An at times contentious Cambridge school board meeting ended Thursday with school board member Neil Gifford saying, “I heard a direct threat to my safety.” He requested a transcript of the meeting from District Clerk Kate Canini.

About 30 members of the public were in attendance, about a dozen of them wearing shirts showing their support of the school’s controversial Indian mascot. The room erupted in jeers of “baby!” and derisive offers to walk Gifford to his car.

Earlier in the meeting, the board had voted 3-1 to file a notice of appeal of a judge’s ruling upholding state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to retire the Indian. The vote does not bind the district to file any appeal, but it keeps that option available. Gifford cast the only opposing vote. School board member Caleb Breault was absent.

Several people sharply criticized Gifford during the two public comment periods. Dawn Case demanded that Gifford resign and that school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell’s contract not be renewed.

“This entire process has been a farce. They chose to go behind our backs,” Case said. “This has always been about our right to vote. The rights of the majority are being stifled.”

She urged the school to refuse to follow Rosa’s order until all schools in the state with Native-themed mascots must do so.

“We shouldn’t compromise with the other side,” another speaker warned. “Next the socialists will want to take down the flag in the gym.”

Kathleen Ward claimed that 95% of district residents want to keep the mascot, although school board members Dillon Honyoust and Shay Price did not get 95% of the vote when they were elected in 2021. She also stated that the land where the school sits was “donated by the Indians.” According to local historian Ken Gottry, the Cambridge Central School District bought the land from the Hitchcock family in 1946. The Hitchcocks were not Native Americans.

Ward thanked the majority of the board for voting to keep fighting for the mascot. She recommended that the board hire a new attorney.

“Get an attorney who knows how to fight these issues,” Ward said. “This one does us no good.”

She said she had been in touch with lawyers at the Albany Law School who are willing to take the case pro bono.

Some speakers attacked the people who originally complained about the mascot, especially the four families that brought the lawsuit that led to Rosa’s ruling. One said that mascot opponents “just want attention.”

“This is our school, our children, our community,” said Pauline Grimes, who said she is descended from a chief of the Susquehanna tribe. “We’re not going to let five families choose for our school.”

Two speakers asked the school board to accept the court’s ruling.

“Put an end to the mascot issue once and for all,” said Terry Dansin. “Using people as mascots has never been appropriate. Be good stewards of my and our tax dollars and state funding.”

Dansin called for the school to have a vote on a new mascot that “is not a person, not representative of a race or ethnicity, not military, and non-violent.”

Rachel Castella asked the board to “move forward with the permanent removal of the race-based mascot.” It’s been documented that race-based mascots cause harm, she said. She believed that the school’s legal fees “have been well over $100,000 so far,” while the cost of removing the mascot “was inflated.”

By early Friday morning, the white material covering the Indian on both sides of the school’s outdoor message board had been ripped down.

In other matters:

Silvernell opened the meeting with a moment of silence for elementary student Nola Marotta, who died July 6 after a long battle with cancer.

Silvernell said he’s planning to move forward with retiring the Indian and has put together a draft schedule to choose a new name and mascot. He asked for a board member to review the draft with him next week.

The school’s ranking in the

Albany Business Review

dropped from 14th of 84 districts in 2021 to 35th in 2022, Silvernell reported. The ranking appeared to be skewed by who took the Regents exams in the 2019-2020 school year, he said, when the exams were optional, and there was no in-school achievement testing for grades 3 and 8. By contrast, neighboring Hoosick Falls Central School jumped from 55th to 24th. Silvernell said he’ll meet with that district’s superintendent next week to discuss the results. He described the magazine’s ranking process as “something of a black box. It’s hard to know how it came up with its ranking.”

Retiring elementary teachers whom Silvernell interviewed generally were supportive of having an associate principal, he said. He recommended filling the position. Retiring Elementary Principal Colleen Lester “had been asking for one 10 years ago. Conditions have changed in the last five years,” with more disruption from students, poor attendance, and lower achievement levels, Silvernell said. Elementary Principal Jerry Gibson, who started July 1, was hired in 2019 as elementary associate principal. The position was expected to be transitional while Lester prepared for retirement. With Gibson taking the principal’s job, the associate principal’s position is vacant. “The message I’m getting is that there’s a need,” board President Shay Price said. “What is the need?” He said he’d been contacted by five teachers who didn’t think an associate principal would address those needs. Silvernell said he’d like to talk to those teachers, but if they aren’t comfortable talking with him, they should go through their union representative.

Business Administrator Anthony Cammarata described how the school has allocated its $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds. The presentation is available on the school’s website, www.cambridgecsd.org/domain/361.