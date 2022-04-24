Independent Redistricting Task Force holds first meeting

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council was informed in October that it was not in compliance with the “one person, one vote” principle.

The Independent Redistricting Task Force was created to correct that issue.

According to numbers from the 2020 Census, Ward 1 had 2,554 residents; Ward 2 had more than 3,800; Ward 3 had more than 3,700; Ward 4 had over 1,800; and Ward 5 had over 2,700-plus residents.

“At that time when I was city clerk I emailed the council and the mayor and said because it was October of 2021, nothing could be done last year, but it certainly could be revisited in 2022,” said Bob Curtis, former city clerk and chairman of the task force. “Here we are.”

The task force is comprised of Curtis, Mary DeSantis, vice chairwoman, and members Janet Dimanno, Robin Barkenhagen, Connie Bosse, Nancy Kelley and Lee Braggs.

Curtis said the goal for the group is to ensure that there is no more than a 10% difference in population between each of the city’s five wards, in line with a Supreme Court ruling from 1964 giving all citizens the right to equal legislative representation.

He said that Mayor Bill Collins selected him as the chair in part because of his 27 years of experience in the city clerk’s office. While in the position, he updated and maintained the city code and charter.

Curtis said that he had written about 90% of the city’s local laws during the last 15 years prior to his retirement in December.

He said when Collins was sworn in to office in January, he announced that he wanted to make changes to the ward boundaries as a solution to the redistricting.

“I think that was important because that was the first step for the city to look at this issue, and I think it sort of put everything in place,” Curtis said.

Curtis said that the population of the city, which was 14,830 according to the 2020 Census, was divided by five to figure out what number each ward had to be within 10% of at the end of this process.

That number is 2,966.

Curtis told the other members of the force that he had spoken with Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, who said that county officials will assist the task force however they can.

“Our best way to approach this is to go to Warren County Planning. They have geographical information services. They have digital mapping,” Curtis said.

He informed the force that Sarah Frankenfeld, who works in the GIS department at the county, will be helping out as well.

Curtis told the task force that he had not yet visited the county, but hopes that it is possible to have large maps of the city for them to utilize. He also said that he felt it was a good idea to either meet with Frankenfeld or have her attend a meeting of the task force to see what the county has and can give the group to get started.

At the end of the process, the task force will be responsible for writing out the changes.

Curtis mentioned that the task force could seek the assistance of an outside entity to write the language and look it over before a local law is drafted. The local law would be brought to the Common Council.

If the local law passes, it would be subject to a mandatory referendum on November’s ballot.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the voters,” Curtis said.

If the vote passes in November, the new local law will be placed into the city’s charter and the new boundaries would take effect in January 2023.

Bossee said that she doesn’t feel that the residents of the city will have any issues as long as there is open communication from the task force about their results.

“I think at the end of the day here this is a positive for the city,” she said.

Curtis noted that if the vote passes in November, it would impact the Warren County Board of Supervisors due to the weighted vote system. He said that the five supervisors representing Glens Falls on the board would have their weighted votes changed.

Collins and Jim Clark, councilman at-large, have discussed taking a look at this every 10 years once the census information comes out, according to Curtis. He said that is something they can write into the local law.

The task force agreed that holding public meetings about the new boundaries would be a good idea. The process must be completed by mid-June and brought to the Common Council.

The members agreed that this would provide plenty of time to hold public meetings and allow for the referendum to be sent to the Board of Elections.

The county’s Board of Elections must obtain that information three months prior to the election. Curtis said that gives the task force until Aug. 8.

“We’re only going to be together for a few months, but what we are doing will last a long, long time,” he said.

The task force will hold its next meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

