GLENS FALLS — The annual independent review of Glens Falls City School District finances found no major issues, according to the auditors at Monday's school board meeting.
Alec Sobin, of Raymond Preusser CPA, presented the report to the board and said there were no serious problems in any area. He said the firm issued an “unmodified opinion” from last year’s report, meaning no major fixes are needed.
Sobin said one of the only areas the district should improve in involves the percentage of total budget expenditures compared with how much the school keeps in its fund balance.
The district is currently spending about 94%, a number he’d like to see around 96% or 97%, he said.
The state has a statutory requirement for school districts to keep their reserves under 4% of the total budget, a requirement Glens Falls failed to meet and was criticized for by the state Comptroller's Office earlier this year.
Sobin said stepping up the spending each year will help keep the district under the 4% fund balance requirement.
District Business Manager Bobby Yusko said the district is developing an official spending plan at the moment and officials plan to have it officially adopted by the board in January, before next year’s budget talks begin.
The district is doing a variety of things to bring the reserves back under 4%, including initiatives to train teachers for special assignments and attain mastery level,as well as a continued emphasis on technology for students, according to Yusko.
Yusko said special assignments would help support students, but his main consideration is ensuring they are sustainable and not there one year for students and gone the next.
“We know we have those needs and they need to be addressed,” Yusko said. “The last thing I would want our students to go through is to have us make decisions where we’re bringing on new people or new initiatives, and then we have to stop them because we’re in financial straits.”
In addition to student services, he said he is pushing for the district to discontinue sending home school supply lists because it is something the district could assist with using money from the fund balance and often helps out with already.
He said the district is also in talks about a capital project to replace the athletic field and track at the high school, which were installed initially in 2008.
There have also been unplanned expenditures, and Yusko said the district already tapped into a large chunk of reserves, about $600,000, to replace boilers at Sanford Street Elementary School this year.
“I know where we stand with the unassigned fund balance. I just want to make sure we’re giving the community and the taxpayers the most bang for their buck in terms of the educational investment they’re making,” Yusko said.
