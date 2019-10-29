HAGUE — The incumbent and a sitting Town Board member are vying for the supervisor position this Election Day.
Supervisor Edna Frasier, a Republican, has led the town for nearly eight years. Before that, she served on the Town Board for six years, two of which were as deputy supervisor.
Frasier is being challenged by Town Council Member Joshua Patchett, running as an independent. Patchettm 33, has almost two years under his belt on the council.
Frasier, 75, is a retired schoolteacher and lifelong Hague resident.
"I'm running again, because I enjoy the job that I'm doing, and I feel there are things I would like to get finished," she said. "I've certainly put in my time both at the town level and county level."
Some of those projects she would like to see through include upgrading the town's wastewater treatment plant, improving the town beach and park, working with the town of Horicon on renovations to the Swede Mountain fire tower and continuing to use best management practices for road salt use.
Both Frasier and Patchett are proud of the town Highway Department, which recently was certified for a sustainable winter management program to keep roads safe for drivers while protecting the water quality of Lake George.
The town is also working with The LA Group, a landscape architecture and engineering firm, on a park improvement plan for the Hague Town Beach area. One of the things Frasier hopes the plan will address is improved parking.
Patchett mentioned he had worked on getting the public docks expanded at the beach, but the Town Board returned grant funding and decided against doing it. He would look at that again, if elected supervisor, if it were possible to get the grant money back without restarting the application process.
Hague's transfer station and wastewater treatment plant will continue to be big issues for the Town Board.
Frasier said the town-owned transfer station is running at a loss.
"We have to figure out a way to get things turned around," she said.
Patchett is also concerned about the transfer station and said he thinks it needs to be saved "so we can maintain this service for our community."
The wastewater treatment plant is under a state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order from 2014 to be upgraded. Frasier, the Town Board and community members have secured state funding for some of the work.
Patchett is also a lifelong resident, and he not only serves on the Town Board, but also runs his own construction business and is a waiter at the Firehouse Restaurant.
"I am running for town supervisor because I care about our community, and I care about the future of Hague," Patchett said. "My platform is to strive to improve transparency and communication with residents."
Patchett declined to provide examples of where he thought transparency was lacking in the current Town Board, but he said he wanted to bring residents' voices back into the town's decision-making.
If elected, Patchett intends to work on attracting more mom-and-pop businesses to town, specifically a store or restaurant that would stay open year-round.
He would like to work with the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance, a nonprofit agency that works on public-private partnerships, and get ideas for "the type of small-business growth that we would all like to see."
