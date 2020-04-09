Increased limo regulations legislation triggered by Schoharie crash stalls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHOHARIE — A month after telling the National Transportation Safety Board that it would not take up recommendations for improving limousine passenger safety in the wake of the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20, the Trump administration says it is still looking into the matter and conducting its own investigation into the tragedy.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, informed the NTSB last month that it had no intention of requiring limousines to have rear passenger seatbelts after an NTSB safety report into the 2018 crash advocated for the federal government to adopt such regulations. New York adopted a similar rule earlier this year.

The NTSB report released last year concluded that none of the passengers in the stretch Ford Excursion involved in the Schoharie crash were wearing seatbelts at the time the limo crashed into a ditch next to the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018. The limo crashed after its brakes failed, killing all 17 passengers and the driver as well as two bystanders in the popular tourist attraction's parking lot.