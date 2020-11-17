Increase in area COVID cases concerning officials

Two Warren County residents are hospitalized with severe coronavirus and one had to be put on a ventilator after arriving at the hospital in the last 24 hours.
One Saratoga County resident died, the second person to die in a week and the fourth to die in less than a month. Until late October, no one had died in Saratoga County since June 6.
Cambridge schools canceled in-person school Wednesday to give Public Health officials time to do contact tracing after a person at the junior/senior high school tested positive.
At Saratoga Hospital, three people are now in the Intensive Care Unit and five others are also hospitalized with coronavirus.
COVID is not overwhelming hospitals or schools, but the exponential increase has doctors and Public Health officials worried. They held a Zoom teleconference Tuesday to urge the public to celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of their own household and avoid unnecessary gatherings.
Cambridge schools
School officials canceled in-person school for everyone, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, for Wednesday.
A person at the junior/senior high school tested positive. The person has not been at school since Nov. 10, but it’s not clear when the person was first contagious.
It is the school district’s first coronavirus case.
The district’s reopening plan called for all in-person classes to be canceled for one day if anyone tested positive. That allows Washington County Public Health officials to investigate the case and locate all close contacts.
The decision meant that the Honor Society induction ceremony, which was to be held Tuesday, was canceled as well. It will be rescheduled.
Prisons update
There are two people ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. Tests have come back for every other inmate at the maximum-security prison and they have all tested negative.
At the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, a medium-security state prison, there are still 16 inmates ill. Tests have come back for everyone else and they all tested negative.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two more cases, for a total of 449 confirmed cases since March. Seven people recovered, for a total of 388 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 26 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized, and one of whom is in critical condition.
- Warren County traced one of the new cases to the person’s recent trip to Florida. The other person caught the virus from an acquaintance who had coronavirus.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 377 confirmed cases since March, and four recoveries, for a total of 343 recoveries. There are 21 people currently ill, and the person who had been hospitalized was discharged. Both of the people who tested positive Tuesday caught the virus in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 19 new cases, for a total of 1,705 confirmed cases, and no one new recovered, for a total of 1,408 recoveries, although the town-by-town list showed one recovery that may have occurred Monday and been updated late. A total of 275 people are currently sick, and 14 people are hospitalized, one less than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two Moreau residents (for a total of 11) and one Wilton resident (for a total of 17). Still ill: nine Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents and 16 Wilton residents. Recovered: one town of Saratoga resident.
- Essex County reported four new cases, for a total of 187 cases since March. There are 18 people currently ill, including two people who are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported two.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 215 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.8%. The goal to controlling the virus is to stay below 1%. Only Washington County is still below 1%; its positive rate for Monday was 0.8% and its seven-day average was 0.9%.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 1.7%, and its seven-day average was 1.1%.
- The other counties, from highest to lowest: Albany County was at 4.6% with 81 new cases; Schenectady County was at 3.4% with 30 new cases; Rensselaer County was at 3.3% with 31 new cases; Columbia County was at 2.5% with nine new cases; Greene County was at 2.4% with six new cases; and Saratoga County was at 1.8%.
- Statewide, 5,088 people tested positive for coronavirus Monday, an overall positive test rate of 3.18%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.89% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.82%.
- There were 2,124 people hospitalized with coronavirus Monday, an increase of 156 people, and 29 people died.
