Increase in area COVID cases concerning officials

Two Warren County residents are hospitalized with severe coronavirus and one had to be put on a ventilator after arriving at the hospital in the last 24 hours.

One Saratoga County resident died, the second person to die in a week and the fourth to die in less than a month. Until late October, no one had died in Saratoga County since June 6.

Cambridge schools canceled in-person school Wednesday to give Public Health officials time to do contact tracing after a person at the junior/senior high school tested positive.

At Saratoga Hospital, three people are now in the Intensive Care Unit and five others are also hospitalized with coronavirus.

COVID is not overwhelming hospitals or schools, but the exponential increase has doctors and Public Health officials worried. They held a Zoom teleconference Tuesday to urge the public to celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of their own household and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Cambridge schools

School officials canceled in-person school for everyone, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, for Wednesday.