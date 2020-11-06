Incoming Queensbury board member wants to change 2021 budget

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board unanimously approved the 2021 budget, which does not increase town taxes.
But incoming board member Tim McNulty, who won election the day after the board approved the budget, said he’s hoping to make changes to the spending plan next year.
“I’m happy that they’ve found the funds to not raise property taxes next year,” McNulty said. “But they cut $200,000 from Parks and Rec. I’m concerned about that. I’m going to see what can be done to put it back.”
Overall, the town plans to spend $600,000 less in the general fund next year. All department heads were asked to find places to cut because sales tax revenue is down and is expected to remain lower than normal for at least part of next year.
But McNulty noted the town has a healthy savings account and could use that to keep the Parks and Recreation programs going next year.
“When you have a budget balance, I don’t know why you want to take that approach for $200,000 when you have $5 million in the bank,” he said. “That affects the citizens.”
Other board members mentioned the Parks and Recreation cut during Monday’s Town Board meeting. Board member Harrison Freer “commended” Parks and Recreation Director Steve Lovering for finding places to cut.
The board had to “make some tough choices,” Freer said.
Supervisor John Strough added that all department heads “chipped in” to help with cuts.
“We don’t deal in this town with a lot of fluff and a lot of fat,” he said. “We run pretty lean as it is.”
At Monday’s meeting, no one spoke during the budget hearing. Most people are not attending meetings in person because of the pandemic, but Queensbury broadcasts live on YouTube and Zoom, and Strough urged people to call in or speak through Zoom if they were watching that way.
He led a PowerPoint presentation on the budget, in which he noted that town taxes have gone done in recent years. The tax is now $142.75 for the average home, assessed at $274,000. Five years ago, it was $157 for the average home, assessed at $256,000. Assessments have gone up, but taxes have gone down, he said.
The tax rate is 52.1 cents per $1,000 of assessed property, the same as last year.
“You’re paying less than you did five years ago but you’re getting as good as or even better services,” he said. “We want to keep things pretty level, pretty flat, but still keep all the services you’ve come to enjoy.”
