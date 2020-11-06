Incoming Queensbury board member wants to change 2021 budget

The board had to “make some tough choices,” Freer said.

Supervisor John Strough added that all department heads “chipped in” to help with cuts.

“We don’t deal in this town with a lot of fluff and a lot of fat,” he said. “We run pretty lean as it is.”

At Monday’s meeting, no one spoke during the budget hearing. Most people are not attending meetings in person because of the pandemic, but Queensbury broadcasts live on YouTube and Zoom, and Strough urged people to call in or speak through Zoom if they were watching that way.

He led a PowerPoint presentation on the budget, in which he noted that town taxes have gone done in recent years. The tax is now $142.75 for the average home, assessed at $274,000. Five years ago, it was $157 for the average home, assessed at $256,000. Assessments have gone up, but taxes have gone down, he said.

The tax rate is 52.1 cents per $1,000 of assessed property, the same as last year.

“You’re paying less than you did five years ago but you’re getting as good as or even better services,” he said. “We want to keep things pretty level, pretty flat, but still keep all the services you’ve come to enjoy.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.