FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency appointed incoming Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw Jr. to be its chief executive officer and chief financial officer.
IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien made the appointment at the board's special meeting on Wednesday.
O'Brien said the position has been open for the past four or five months after Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette stepped down.
The unpaid position involves a monthly review of the IDA's financial books and certifying certain reports made to the state Authorities Budget Office. The COO/CFO cannot be a member of the board, according to the IDA's bylaws.
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.
At the IDA's special meeting on Wednesday, Losaw accepted the appointment. He gave IDA board members an overview of his background experience.
"This is basically what I've been doing for the last 18 years," Losaw said about the job.
Losaw has worked in municipal accounting in Fort Edward and is most recently the treasurer for the village of Cambridge. Losaw will also be Fort Edward's next supervisor, after winning the seat against incumbent Terry Middleton.
Michael Bittel, secretary and treasurer of the IDA, told Losaw on Wednesday that he was glad he considered the request for the position.
"He is a dedicated public servant, someone who is extremely knowledgeable," Bittel said. "He is very humble up here at the podium today. He not only knows Quickbooks (a type of accounting software) very well, he knows municipal law. ... He would be an extremely valuable addition."
O'Brien said there is no term limit to the position.
