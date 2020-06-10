Inaugural Fins Up festival canceled at Lake George Festival Commons

LAKE GEORGE — The margaritas and Jimmy Buffet tunes will have to wait as the inaugural Fins Up festival at Charles R. Wood Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a message: "It is with a heavy heart that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and restrictions as well as the enormous financial strain from being shut down for the past three months, we have to cancel Fins Up LG indefinitely. Hopefully in the future we can regroup and make this stellar event with all you phantastic phlockers happen."