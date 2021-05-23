Inaugural Adirondack Jeep Invasion to roll into Lake George area in June

Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts are scheduled to roll into Warren County in June for the first Adirondack Jeep Invasion event.
The three-day gathering is planned for June 18-20 and will be headquartered at 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek. It will also include a Show and Shine event in the village of Lake George, Warren County and Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce officials announced last week.
“We had received several requests from our New Jersey Jeep Invasion participants to bring something to New York like our Wildwood show," event host Jamie Longmuir said in a news release. "We spent almost two years looking at venues and towns around New York City, Long Island and New York state."
Longmuir said the Lake George region was chosen because of the amenities, the "family feel" of the area, as well as the shops, restaurants and attractions.
"We don't do shows in parking lots. The venue is a top priority for us,” Longmuir said.
The 1000 Acres Ranch was chosen as the main event venue because it offers many activities for families, including swimming, horseback riding, tubing, kayaking and fishing, Longmuir said.
The Adirondack Jeep Invasion is open to any Jeep branded make, model or year.
Nearly 150 Jeeps are already registered, Longmuir said. Online registration remains open. Preregistration is required at https://www.adkjpinvasion.com.
Organizers said they are closely monitoring New York state requirements related to COVID-19. As the guidance changes, some event rules may change, organizers said.
The Adirondack Jeep Invasion will consist of trail rides, a vendor area, obstacle course and a "Downtown Invasion" on Saturday, June 19, at Festival Commons in Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George, with a Show and Shine competition from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Show and Shine competition is limited to the first 100 Jeeps to sign up.
The public is welcome to attend and see the Jeeps, event organizers said. Organizers said they will monitor how many people are in the festival space at all times in alignment with any COVID-19 restrictions.