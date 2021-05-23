Inaugural Adirondack Jeep Invasion to roll into Lake George area in June

Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts are scheduled to roll into Warren County in June for the first Adirondack Jeep Invasion event.

The three-day gathering is planned for June 18-20 and will be headquartered at 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek. It will also include a Show and Shine event in the village of Lake George, Warren County and Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce officials announced last week.

“We had received several requests from our New Jersey Jeep Invasion participants to bring something to New York like our Wildwood show," event host Jamie Longmuir said in a news release. "We spent almost two years looking at venues and towns around New York City, Long Island and New York state."

Longmuir said the Lake George region was chosen because of the amenities, the "family feel" of the area, as well as the shops, restaurants and attractions.

"We don't do shows in parking lots. The venue is a top priority for us,” Longmuir said.

The 1000 Acres Ranch was chosen as the main event venue because it offers many activities for families, including swimming, horseback riding, tubing, kayaking and fishing, Longmuir said.

The Adirondack Jeep Invasion is open to any Jeep branded make, model or year.