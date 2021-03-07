In Washington County, vaccinations are a team effort

“We were amazed at where some of these people were from,” she said.

The county is pushing the state to make the vaccine available to all residents and restrict supply given to local health departments to residents who live in that county.

“It’s difficult from a county perspective to get our people vaccinated when you got a mixture of everyone else all coming into the mix,” Hall said. “Our people who might not have had internet connection might not be able to get the reservation up front, and we don’t have time to react to that because other people are scoffing them up.”

Back at the facility, residents were lined up 6 feet apart waiting for to be vaccinated.

“Are you excited about getting vaccinated?” McIntyre asked one woman.

“Yes,” she replied excitedly, before shuffling down the hall to receive her vaccine.

There, she was greeted by a group of volunteers who help record personal information before giving people their shots.

After a brief waiting period to ensure patients have not negative reaction, patients are free to leave.

“I feel very good at the end of the day about how many people we have served, the collaboration and just how many people appreciate it,” McIntyre said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

