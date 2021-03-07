In Washington County, vaccinations are a team effort

FORT EDWARD — Two years ago, Washington County purchased an old school building along Burgoyne Avenue in the hopes of relocating a handful of government departments from its overcrowded municipal center just under 2 miles away.
Progress has been slow. The building has sat mostly empty as various projects needed to overhaul the building went out to bid and engineering studies took time to complete.
But the facility was teeming with life on Saturday, full of government officials, public employees, volunteers and residents 65 and older waiting to get their first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
About 400 doses were administered, including 200 second doses for front-line workers and another 200 doses for those older than 64.
It turns out a lengthy hallway just off the building’s main entrance makes the facility the perfect place to host a vaccination clinic, providing ample room for social distancing and enough space to keep hundreds of residents who sign up for the clinics flowing through the facility without congestion.
“The only way we can do it is because of the dedicated staff and volunteers that are doing this,” said Samuel Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Since January, the county has hosted nearly two dozen clinics in the old school building, where hundreds of life-saving doses of the vaccine have been administered to essential workers, emergency crews and those 65 and older.
Dozens of volunteers join staff from the county’s health, public works and public safety departments to run the clinics. They are often joined by elected officials from across the county.
Roger Wickes, the county’s attorney, has been known to help direct traffic during the clinics, too.
Leading the charge is Kathy Jo McIntyre, who was appointed the county’s interim director of public health and nursing at the end of January, around the same time the clinics began.
“I can’t stress enough about how much of a joint effort this has taken from all of our county entities,” she said. “We have volunteer firemen here. … It’s really an effort on everyone’s part.”
McIntyre said the county has been making good progress in vaccinating those who are eligible, but said there have been significant obstacles that have slowed the effort.
A lack of broadband internet in the county, coupled with an aging population, has made signing people up a more complicated process compared to some parts of the state.
The county has found ways around the issue, launching a help line to provide information on vaccine eligibility around the clock and dedicating staff from its Office for the Aging and Resource Center to help sign residents up to be vaccinated and answer any questions they may have.
A vaccine interest list has also been started by the county, which has helped to cut down on eligible residents having to constantly check if appointments are available.
Still, there’s a concern that some residents may be left behind, McIntyre said.
A total of 9,882 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the equivalent to 16% of the county’s population, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
The county is currently lagging behind the rest of the Capital Region in vaccine distribution, according to the data.
But McIntyre said the progress has been significant, and pointed out there are fewer pharmacies and medical facilities in the county than in places like Warren County, where 15,202 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday morning, the equivalent of 22%.
Early on, there were no eligible pharmacies in the county to distribute the vaccine, McIntyre said.
“Warren County has the luxury of Hudson Headwaters, more pharmacies. … We do not have very many physicians in Washington County, so that also puts down our numbers,” she said.
The county has also vaccinated New Yorkers from outside of the county, which has also contributed to the lagging vaccination rate, McIntyre said.
“We were amazed at where some of these people were from,” she said.
The county is pushing the state to make the vaccine available to all residents and restrict supply given to local health departments to residents who live in that county.
“It’s difficult from a county perspective to get our people vaccinated when you got a mixture of everyone else all coming into the mix,” Hall said. “Our people who might not have had internet connection might not be able to get the reservation up front, and we don’t have time to react to that because other people are scoffing them up.”
Back at the facility, residents were lined up 6 feet apart waiting for to be vaccinated.
“Are you excited about getting vaccinated?” McIntyre asked one woman.
“Yes,” she replied excitedly, before shuffling down the hall to receive her vaccine.
There, she was greeted by a group of volunteers who help record personal information before giving people their shots.
After a brief waiting period to ensure patients have not negative reaction, patients are free to leave.
“I feel very good at the end of the day about how many people we have served, the collaboration and just how many people appreciate it,” McIntyre said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.