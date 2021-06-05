 Skip to main content
In tweet, Rep. Stefanik announces she is expecting a baby

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, on Saturday announced via Twitter that she is expecting a baby.

Posing in pictures with her husband, Matt, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said that the baby is due this fall.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville

Stefanik

"We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of 2 will soon be 3!" the tweet said. "... we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy."

Stefanik is currently serving her fourth term representing New York's 21st Congressional District. She was recently elected Republican conference chair.

