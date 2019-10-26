National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:
- Bridget Burch of Granville, assigned to the 206 Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant;
- Cortland Catellier of Fort Edward, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class;
- Bryan Sommers of Fort Edward, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant major;
- Ryan Schyberg of Fort Edward, assigned to the Battery A, 1-258th Field Artillery, received a promotion to the rank of specialist;
- Kyle Monroe of Schuylerville, assigned to the Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of chief warrant officer 3;
- Lori Smith of Greenwich, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation, received a promotion to the rank of private; and
- Michael Farrell of Greenwich, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class.
National Guard soldiers reenlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard. Local soldiers include:
- Sgt. Denise Diresta of Queensbury, reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Sgt. Robert Bassett of Greenfield Center, reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Staff Sgt. Joseph Depalo of Hudson Falls, reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, 2-108th Infantry;
- Sgt. Karl Davis of Glens Falls, reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Spc. Alexander Piper of Glens Falls, reenlisted to continue service with the Military Intelligence Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion;
- Staff Sgt. John Bellard of Schuylerville, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry.
- Sgt. Wayne Roshong of Gansevoort, reenlisted to continue service with the Joint Force Headquarters;
- Spc. Bryan Mckeighan of Salem, reenlisted to continue service with the Joint Force Headquarters;
- Staff Sgt. Gregory Marcotte of Hadley, reenlisted to continue service with the Joint Force Headquarters;
- Sgt. 1st Class Erwin Dominguez of Porter Corners, reenlisted to continue service with the Battery C, 1-258th Field Artillery; and
- Sgt. 1st Class Michael Farrell of Greenwich, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
