In the Military

National Guard soldiers reenlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard. Local soldiers include:
- Sgt. Denise Diresta of Queensbury reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Sgt. Robert Yandow of Corinth reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company; and
- Staff Sgt. John Dustman of Wilton reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters, 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute).