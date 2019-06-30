Area National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:
- Kurt Dachtler from Wilton, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Sean Early from Fort Edward, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters received a promotion to the rank of chief warrant officer 3;
- Mark Knoeller from Greenwich, assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of major;
- Dustin Johnson of Fort Edward, assigned to the Company B, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Noah Ringer of South Glens Falls, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of private; and
- Lindsey Palso of Greenfield Center, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of private first class.
Army National Guard soldiers reenlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard. Local soldiers include:
- Sgt. Michael Murray of Lake Luzerne, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 501st Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal); and
- Sgt. David Ballard of Argyle, reenlisted to continue service with the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division; and
- Spc. Morgan Dufour of Hudson Falls, reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company.
