In the military: Saratoga Springs man honored for trainings

Saratoga Springs man honored for trainings

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced recent awards and individual recognitions for members of the New York Guard state defense force for their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of New York State’s Military Forces.

Maj. Sean Garry of Saratoga Springs, serving with the New York Guard Headquarters, received the New York Guard Commander’s Citation during recent unit training events.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.

Unlike members of the New York National Guard, New York Guard members do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. New York Guard members usually train in a volunteer status and are only paid when they are placed on state duty during emergencies.

