In the military: Saratoga Springs man honored for trainings

Saratoga Springs man honored for trainings
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced recent awards and individual recognitions for members of the New York Guard state defense force for their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of New York State’s Military Forces.
Maj. Sean Garry of Saratoga Springs, serving with the New York Guard Headquarters, received the New York Guard Commander’s Citation during recent unit training events.
The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.
Unlike members of the New York National Guard, New York Guard members do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. New York Guard members usually train in a volunteer status and are only paid when they are placed on state duty during emergencies.
You have free articles remaining.
Hudson Falls man reenlists with Guard
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.
Sgt. 1st Class Adam Barber of Hudson Falls, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
Six National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:
- Nicholas Scialdone of Glens Falls, assigned to the 0206 Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant;
- Joseph Holt of South Glens Falls, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Patrick Shaw of Saratoga Springs, assigned to the Company H (Forward Support Company Infantry), 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of captain;
- Noah Ringer of South Glens Falls, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Katrina Wilkins of Granville, assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of private first class; and
- David Ballard of Argyle, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant.