In the military: National Guard soldiers reenlist

National Guard soldiers reenlist

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Local soldiers include:

  • Staff Sgt. Matthew Wanser of Gansevoort reenlisted to continue service with the Joint Force Headquarters;
  • Staff Sgt. Christopher Kyne of Fort Edward reenlisted to continue service with the
  • Company B, 2-108th Infantry; and
  • Sgt. Maxwell Stalvey of Wilton reenlisted to continue service with the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
