In the military: National Guard soldiers reenlist

National Guard soldiers reenlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard. Local soldiers include:
- Cpl. Bradley Perry of Hampton reenlisted to continue service with the 466th Medical Company;
- Sgt. Rochelle Testa of Queensbury reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, Recruiting and Retention Battalion; and
- Sgt. 1st Class William Valenza of Queensbury reenlisted to continue service with the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
National Guard gives promotions
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. Local soldiers include:
- Omar Henry of Glens Falls, assigned to the 466th Medical Company received a promotion to the rank of specialist;
- Matthew Starr of Queensbury, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters received a promotion to the rank of chief warrant officer 3;
- Tyler Derush of Fort Edward, assigned to the Battery A, 1-258th Field Artillery received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Zachary Papa of Fort Edward, assigned to the Battery A, 1-258th Field Artillery received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Barry Linendoll of Cambridge, assigned to the Company C, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Jason Hammond of Hudson Falls, assigned to the Company E, 3-142nd Aviation received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Timothy Anzovino of Queensbury, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of captain; and
- William Valenza of Queensbury, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class.