National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:
- Jared Nix of Fort Edward, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Logan Blanchard of Glens Falls, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Thomas Cappelletti of Schuylerville, assigned to the Company D, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private first class; and
- Erin Donahue of Fort Edward, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division, received a promotion to the rank of private.
National Guard soldiers reenlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard. Local soldiers include:
- Sgt. Robert Yandow of Corinth reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Staff Sgt. Andrew Cormier of South Glens Falls reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company;
- Sgt. Cody Frasier of Chestertown reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, 2-108th Infantry; and
- Sgt. Kyle Meybaum of Gansevoort reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, 2-108th Infantry.
