National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. Local soldiers include:
- Kurt Dachtler of Wilton, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Omar Henry of Glens Falls, assigned to the 466th Medical Company Area Support, received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
- Camille Valenza of Queensbury, assigned to the Battery A, 1-258th Field Artillery, received a promotion to the rank of second lieutenant;
- Nathaniel Cross of Queensbury, assigned to the Company B, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant;
- Barry Linendoll of Cambridge, assigned to the Company C, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private;
- Joseph Holt of South Glens Falls, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation, received a promotion to the rank of private; and
- Wesley Merkley of Hudson Falls, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant.
