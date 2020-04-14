In the military: Army National Guard soldiers reenlist

National Guard soldiers re-enlist

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent re-enlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.