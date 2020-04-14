In the military: Army National Guard soldiers reenlist

National Guard soldiers re-enlist
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general, announced the recent re-enlistment of members of the state National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.
Local soldiers include:
- Cpl. Matthew Coutant of Glens Falls, who re-enlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company; and
- Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Lord of South Glens Falls, who re-enlisted to continue service with the Medical Command.
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.