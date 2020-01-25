In the Military: Army National Guard soldiers promoted
0 comments

In the Military: Army National Guard soldiers promoted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Army National Guard soldiers promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:

  • Lori Smith of Greenwich, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation received a promotion to the rank of private first class; and
  • Amanda Moran of South Glens Falls, assigned to the Company G (Forward Support Company Infantry), 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of second lieutenant.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News