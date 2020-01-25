In the Military: Army National Guard soldiers promoted

Army National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Local soldiers include:
- Lori Smith of Greenwich, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation received a promotion to the rank of private first class; and
- Amanda Moran of South Glens Falls, assigned to the Company G (Forward Support Company Infantry), 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of second lieutenant.