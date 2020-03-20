In small shops, owners express worries as businesses are forced to close

Keeping up with the measures to resist the fast-moving spread of the coronavirus is challenging small business owners throughout the region, not to mention customers who want their hair cut.
At Rad Razors in downtown Glens Falls on Friday, owner Russell Radigan said he’s worried about paying his mortgage after the shop closes on Saturday.
Meanwhile, towheaded Easton Woodell, almost 2 years old, was worried about receiving his second-ever haircut. He sat on the lap of his father, Jared, while Russell bent over his flyaway blond locks, snipping and circling.
Business had slowed down earlier in the week, but once customers heard he’d have to close, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order, they started calling, Radigan said. People were anxious to get shorn before the deadline.
The anxiety spread wider at midday, when Cuomo put in place a new order for all nonessential businesses to close as of Sunday evening. An earlier order had mandated all grooming businesses, such as barbershops and salons, to close Saturday evening.
Jared Woodell, taking his own turn in the barber chair on Friday, had not yet heard about the new order and expressed some optimism about car sales at Carriage Traders in South Glens Falls, where he is the sales manager.
“It hasn’t been that slow,” he said.
When asked what he intended to do during his forced vacation, Radigan said, “Spend time with my son. Spend time with my son and hopefully don’t lose my house in the meantime. Do a lot of praying.”
Chris DiLorenzo, a barber who works in the shop, said he intends to spend more time with his wife and two children and with God, and he optimistically quoted Matthew 19:26, “With God, all things are possible.”
Self-employed and unemployed
At Red Carpet Hair Salon on Southwestern Avenue in Queensbury, owner Erica Jenne and a troupe of haircutters were busy with customers getting last-minute cuts and dye jobs on Friday.
She has six chairs in her shop, five of them filled. Her haircutters are self-employed, renting their booths, which means, like her, they can’t file for unemployment.
“It’s a very big hardship,” she said. “Everybody’s in the same boat. Nobody knows what to expect.”
Her next customer, Garth Petrikas of Queensbury, mentioned he’s actually in a different boat, because, as a construction worker, he’s considered “essential” under the current state rules and so can continue working.
But the rules have been changing and the restrictions growing tighter as the pandemic worsens.
Kip Dare, owner and operator of Kipper’s Clippers on Main Street in South Glens Falls, said, he’d been feeling guilty earlier in the week, because he could still earn money while all the Irish bars had to close, even though it was St. Patrick’s Day.
“I’ll survive,” he said.
He bought his building 16 years ago and does all the work himself. The shop will be closed, but he’ll keep coming in, because he’ll still have responsibilities, he said.
He pointed to two big fish in a tank in the wall.
“They need to be fed,” he said.
