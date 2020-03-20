In small shops, owners express worries as businesses are forced to close

Keeping up with the measures to resist the fast-moving spread of the coronavirus is challenging small business owners throughout the region, not to mention customers who want their hair cut.

At Rad Razors in downtown Glens Falls on Friday, owner Russell Radigan said he’s worried about paying his mortgage after the shop closes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, towheaded Easton Woodell, almost 2 years old, was worried about receiving his second-ever haircut. He sat on the lap of his father, Jared, while Russell bent over his flyaway blond locks, snipping and circling.

Business had slowed down earlier in the week, but once customers heard he’d have to close, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order, they started calling, Radigan said. People were anxious to get shorn before the deadline.

The anxiety spread wider at midday, when Cuomo put in place a new order for all nonessential businesses to close as of Sunday evening. An earlier order had mandated all grooming businesses, such as barbershops and salons, to close Saturday evening.

Jared Woodell, taking his own turn in the barber chair on Friday, had not yet heard about the new order and expressed some optimism about car sales at Carriage Traders in South Glens Falls, where he is the sales manager.