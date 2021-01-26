In schools, select choir and other 'medium and high risk' clubs coming back

“The commencement of all clubs and activities will start remotely; a return to in-person meetings will continue to be evaluated,” Sherman said.

Elementary school officials are evaluating postponed activities but have not made any changes yet.

Argyle

Students in grades 7-12 will learn remotely for the rest of the week, after a person in the junior/senior high school tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday. The person was last in the building on Thursday, Jan. 21. The quarantines related to the case have caused a staff shortage, which is why school will be virtual, officials said.

The elementary school is open.

Ballston Spa

Parents in the Ballston Spa district have asked for more data on cases so that they can decide whether to move their children to remote-only school. Superintendent Ken Slentz thanked them for the request in a post on the district website and announced the creation of a daily chart about new cases.

“For any parents who are concerned about these numbers and wish to move their child to remote learning, please contact your child’s principal to discuss the ‘rolling appeal’ process” to switch mid-quarter, he said.