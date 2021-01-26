In schools, select choir and other 'medium and high risk' clubs coming back

The possibility of higher-risk sports is bringing back other extracurricular clubs at Schuylerville Central School.
The middle school and high school principals are working to restart 14 clubs, from the middle school jazz band to the high school select choir. Art clubs, language clubs, robotics and other activities are also on the list.
State officials said Friday that higher-risk sports like basketball could start in February if the local health department approved. There was no indication that other activities, like choir and band, would require health department approval.
“The announcement regarding athletics brings the opportunity for us to also restart medium- and high-risk clubs and activities at the middle and high school levels, including those in the art and music departments. At this time, no off-site travel, visitors, guests or speakers will be permitted,” Superintendent Ryan Sherman said in a letter to families. “All health and safety regulations must be strictly adhered to. Meetings will be held virtually to the extent possible.”
The middle school may also offer small group music ensembles instead of an in-person concert. All drama productions for this school year have been canceled, but preparations are underway for a fall 2021 high school production and a spring 2022 middle school production.
“The commencement of all clubs and activities will start remotely; a return to in-person meetings will continue to be evaluated,” Sherman said.
Elementary school officials are evaluating postponed activities but have not made any changes yet.
Argyle
Students in grades 7-12 will learn remotely for the rest of the week, after a person in the junior/senior high school tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday. The person was last in the building on Thursday, Jan. 21. The quarantines related to the case have caused a staff shortage, which is why school will be virtual, officials said.
The elementary school is open.
Ballston Spa
Parents in the Ballston Spa district have asked for more data on cases so that they can decide whether to move their children to remote-only school. Superintendent Ken Slentz thanked them for the request in a post on the district website and announced the creation of a daily chart about new cases.
“For any parents who are concerned about these numbers and wish to move their child to remote learning, please contact your child’s principal to discuss the ‘rolling appeal’ process” to switch mid-quarter, he said.
So far this week, six students have tested positive, down from 14 students last week, and no staff, down from one staff member last week.
Granville
Two students and one staff member have tested positive in the past week, including two new positive cases, Granville officials announced. But the two people who just recently tested positive were not in school buildings recently.
Hadley-Luzerne
There are no in-person classes at Hadley-Luzerne this week, after a surge of cases last week. But the cases continued to grow, with four students in the elementary school testing positive Monday and two people in the high school testing positive Tuesday.
Hartford
Hartford Middle School/High School will remain remote all week, after a case last Wednesday. That includes sixth through 12th graders. So many staff are quarantined that the district can’t run in-person school.
Queensbury
The district announced that a person who was in Queensbury Elementary School has tested positive. The person was in the building Monday, leading to contact-tracing efforts Tuesday afternoon.
