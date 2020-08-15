In Lake George, mask-wearing is hit or miss among visitors

LAKE GEORGE — It’s been a stressful summer for Karen Beshara.

Not only has the coronavirus shortened the season for her novelty T-shirt shop on the corner of Canada Street and Beach Road, but crowded sidewalks full of maskless tourists have her considering closing the store earlier than usual.

“We usually stay until Columbus Day, especially weekends, but the plan at the moment is probably around Labor Day to close,” Beshara, who owns Lake George Novelty Co., said.

Beshara said she’s dealt with dozens of customers this summer who simply refuse to wear a mask when entering her store. Some have tried to cough in her face, while others have cursed at her and stormed out.

Others, she said, have made threats or insisted that the coronavirus — which has killed over 160,000 people in the U.S. — is fake.

It’s an everyday occurrence, despite several neon poster boards taped to the front of the store notifying customers that masks are required, and that the policy is strictly enforced.

“There may be a handful of days, I can count them on one hand since we opened, we weren’t sworn at for asking someone to put a mask on,” Beshara said.