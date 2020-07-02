In Lake George, hopes for a busy weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Local business leaders gathered at the pier of the Lake George Steamboat Co. on Thursday to deliver a simple message: Lake George is safe and open for business this holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is typically one of the busiest times for the region, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the way local businesses operate, requiring some cooperation from the public, Village Mayor Rober Blais said.

"I'm kind of looking at this year as a partnership ... between the people who love Lake George for all these years and all of us," he said.

"It's a partnership to make certain that when you come to Lake George you respect all the good work everyone has done to allow you to come here and recreate and enjoy yourselves."

Blais was joined by representatives from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Tourism Department.

Businesses throughout Lake George have been operating under strict guidelines put in place by the state aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, which closed all non-essential businesses for nearly two months beginning in March.