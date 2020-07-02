In Lake George, hopes for a busy weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Local business leaders gathered at the pier of the Lake George Steamboat Co. on Thursday to deliver a simple message: Lake George is safe and open for business this holiday weekend.
The Fourth of July is typically one of the busiest times for the region, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the way local businesses operate, requiring some cooperation from the public, Village Mayor Rober Blais said.
"I'm kind of looking at this year as a partnership ... between the people who love Lake George for all these years and all of us," he said.
"It's a partnership to make certain that when you come to Lake George you respect all the good work everyone has done to allow you to come here and recreate and enjoy yourselves."
Blais was joined by representatives from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Tourism Department.
Businesses throughout Lake George have been operating under strict guidelines put in place by the state aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, which closed all non-essential businesses for nearly two months beginning in March.
Many merchants have since reopened, operating at a reduced capacity with strict disinfecting and face covering protocols in place.
Adapting to the changes has been no easy task for the tourist-dependent community, but Blais said he's confident the village is ready for what he hopes will be a busy weekend.
"Our merchants are ready," he said.
The Warren County Tourism Department has also partnered with the Lake George and Adirondack chambers to get the word out that Lake George, as well as the entire region, is a safe place to be amid the pandemic.
The county is in the process of posting hundreds of signs along roadways with messages that read "Wear a Mask" and "Maintain Social Distancing When in Public" so visitors can know that safety is a top priority for the county.
The signs are Adirondack-themed, featuring images of mountains and wildlife to fit the region, Joanne Conley, president of Warren County Tourism Department, said.
"This is good, positive messaging," she said.
Meanwhile, the village on Wednesday announced it hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure all businesses are complying with safety guidelines put in place by the state.
Random safety inspections will begin throughout the village over the next two weeks, and appearance tickets will be issued to business owners with multiple infractions. Any owner with three or more violations risks losing its village business license.
The inspector was hired as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York continues to trend downward, but numbers nationwide continue to rise.
Blais, however, said the village has taken every step to ensure the public is safe this weekend and beyond, and he expects visitors to the village to comply with the numerous safety protocols in place.
"We know and we hope that the crowds are going to be large," he said. "But we're prepared."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.