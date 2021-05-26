In Lake George, businesses eager to welcome visitors

LAKE GEORGE — Local businesses did better than expected last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and are hoping to build on that success this year.

“We had so many new people come last year that fell in love with the area, that had never been here before,” said Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Those visitors are coming back along with locals and long-term guests who may not have made it to the area last year, she said. With people getting vaccinated, they are feeling more confident about their safety, she said.

Signs point to a strong Memorial Day weekend. Mintzer said she is hearing that nearly every lodging establishment is booked and every boat is already rented for the weekend. She is encouraging visitors to plan ahead to make restaurant and other reservations.

Businesses are getting ready for an influx.

Joe Capozucca, owner of the Live, Love, Laugh retail shop on Canada Street, said he is looking forward to things getting back to normal and is feeling optimistic about the season.

“I think people are going to travel. We have all the outdoors here for people to come to. That’s what helped us last year,” he said. “I’m expecting things to be similar.”