If you go

The Lake George Elvis Festival continues Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to lakegeorgeelvisfest.com.

Saturday

• 9 a.m.: Elvis Classic Car Parade, Canada Street

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Round II, Lake George Forum

• Noon to 6 p.m.: Elvis Around Town, multiple locations

• 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Elvis Aboard the Minnie-Ha-Ha Cruise, three cruises leaving from the Lake George Steamboat Co.

• Noon to 8 p.m.: Lunch and dinner at the Shoreline Restaurant with live entertainment

• 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.: Faces of Elvis, Lake George Forum

• 11 p.m.: After hours party, King Neptune's Pub

Sunday

• 10 a.m.: Elvis Gospel Music Concert, Lake George Forum

• 1:30 to 6 p.m.: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Finals, Lake George Forum

• 8 p.m.: Festival Wrap Party, King Neptune's Pub