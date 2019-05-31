LAKE GEORGE — Kevin Harder remembers summer nights when his mother would put on some records outside and they'd do the jitterbug.
June Palmer, Harder's mother, was his musical inspiration, and that very quickly included the King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley.
Sixteen years ago, the Lake George Elvis Festival rolled into town. During its first couple of years, Harder and his wife, Renee, went. Renee said she could see how much her husband loved Elvis. She did, too.
So, Renee said, she told Kevin they couldn't go back to the festival the following year unless he participated.
"I created this," Renee said, standing next to Kevin on Friday at the Lake George Forum.
Kevin laughed. The Gansevoort resident has been part of the Lake George Elvis Festival for 13 years now, and loves every minute of it. He was one of about 40 Elvis tribute artists participating Friday.
Other local Elvises included Matthew and Spencer Boyce of Saratoga Springs and Joe Ramsey of Glens Falls.
By day, Kevin works for Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings, managing about 2,000 apartments in Saratoga County.
Off hours, Kevin dyes his blond hair black and puts on one of 10 Elvis-inspired jumpsuits tailored specifically for his body. He has spent about $2,000, sometimes more, on each outfit, purchased from an Ohio tailor who specializes in Elvis attire.
He marches in parades and makes appearances at other events.
On Friday, Kevin was competing in the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest," and was wearing what he called his ladder jumpsuit, based on the pattern. The judges, he said, are very particular and want to see outfits that fit properly.
He gets nervous on stage, he said.
"You feel it from your toes up. If you weren't nervous, it means you're over confident," Kevin said.
Elvis is in the house! Elvis tribute artists are gathered in Lake George this weekend. Competition is happening now https://t.co/37RpPKa6xc— Gwendolyn Craig (@gwendolynnn1) May 31, 2019
Adam Sherry, one of the festival organizers, said the event attracts Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. On Friday, one participant was from Japan, another from Australia and another from Texas.
Sherry and his brother Jason run Elvis festivals all over the country through Sherry Management. Lake George is their biggest event, Adam said.
"It has a big following," he continued. "We get a lot of support from locals. It's a beautiful, amazing town."
Hundreds were at the Lake George Forum to watch and listen to Elvis classics on Friday, including 25-year-old Caitlin Rickson from Essex, Vermont, and her friend, Eva Spera, from Duxbury, Vermont.
Her first time at the event, Rickson dressed up as Elvis, too, in a white jumpsuit and black wig. She became interested in Elvis, she said, after watching her dad dance to one of his songs at her sister's wedding about 10 years ago.
Spera said Rickson is like an Elvis encyclopedia, and knows everything about the King. The two are going to be visiting Graceland in January.
It's that timelessness that Kevin loves about Elvis, inspiring generations and generations of people.
"I'm so amazed every time (I see) kids this tall, they know who Elvis is," Kevin said, putting out his hand to a few feet above the ground. "It goes to tell you that the tradition will never end."
