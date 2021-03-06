In Glens Falls, council members divided on use of eminent domain

He added that he appreciates the work Patten has done throughout the city in recent years, and is hopeful that he will continue work with the city going forward.

“I’m not a big fan of the plan, but I think what we need to do is let … him finish the details and then present it to the Planning Board. Then we need to let the Planning Board do their jobs, which is to take the input from the community, take any concerns they have and any changes that are needed, and let that process play out,” he said.

Collins said he would like to see other parcels in the city along South and Warren streets be developed before the green space in the heart of downtown is, but added he is against the use of eminent domain and will support whatever decision the Planning Board arrives at.

“I support the Planning Board,” he said.

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said she’s reserving judgment until more details for the project are presented and the Planning Board has an opportunity to review the proposal.

She added that there’s value in preserving the green space, but noted she’s not against developing the parcel and again reiterated the process needs play out in front of the Planning Board.