In Glens Falls and Saratoga, hospitals' policies on masks differ

So Cuomo is urging hospitals to use what they have now, and he will get them more when they need it.

Agnew said Glens Falls Hospital has asked for supplies repeatedly, without response. But the hospital has enough N95 masks for many days, which may be why it hasn’t gotten more.

“We distribute it on an as-needed basis. To say you need it in a week and a half? Frankly we have hospitals needing it today and tomorrow,” Cuomo said.

State officials are also calling hospitals when they see news reports of nurses not being outfitted with the proper safety equipment.

“We have assured them, if they don’t (have the equipment), we will get them what they need immediately,” said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.

Agnew stood by Glens Falls Hospital’s decision to preserve its N95 masks, except for situations in which droplets are sent into the air during certain medical treatments.

“This is something the regional hospitals all agreed to do for the safety of our teams and our patients, and to conserve PPE (personal protective equipment) for a predicted surge,” Agnew said. “Since we cannot predict continued state deployment of masks and other resources, the most precious resources have to be conserved.”

