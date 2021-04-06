In Fort Edward, broken water line is sign of trouble

FORT EDWARD — A broken water line over the weekend emphasized the need to address problems with the village water system, Mayor Matt Traver said Monday.

Speaking with the village board of trustees at the regular monthly meeting, Traver said this is the village’s second water line break in four years. This one led to a boil water notice for customers in King Edward Knolls, Drifting Ridge and Water District II. The notice was lifted on Tuesday.

The main appears to be in good condition, but connections to individual lines are leaking, Traver said. The main was buried in clay rather than sand and crushed stone and the collars are deteriorating.

He recommended having an engineer from The Chazen Companies review the situation. Traver noted that the water line is 13 feet down and may need to be replaced.

Because the break occurred over a weekend, the village will pay a premium for emergency repairs.

“We could have bought replacement pipe for those two jobs with what we paid” for a weekend crew, Traver said.

In other business:

The board accepted the resignation of village water plant operator John Miller as of March 12, and thanked him for his years of service. Miller started the job in 2006.

The board and Village Attorney Matt Fuller discussed a draft resolution, allowing Champlain Hudson Power Express Inc. to conduct engineering studies in the village for a transmission line. The line, which will bring hydroelectric power from Quebec to New York City, will be buried along the railroad tracks through most of the village. Trustees are concerned about how the line will cross Canal Street, which does not have a viaduct for the rails. Fuller said the power company’s resolution includes $10,000 for the village to do its own engineering review. Details remain to be worked out, Fuller said.

Economic development consultant Jim Thatcher said the state is releasing $30 million in funds from last year’s federal CARES Act, which could be used for small business projects delayed by the pandemic and air filtering equipment for nursing homes and senior centers. He encouraged trustees to think about how the village could qualify for other state and federal funds. Funds are still available for water line and street work in the southern part of the village if residents in that neighborhood meet income guidelines. Homeowners have responded to surveys by mail but Thatcher said he’ll probably have to go door to door to reach renters.

The board accepted a bid of $30,600 through govbids.com for a surplus backhoe. Fuller told the board to make sure village identifications are removed from the machine so the village doesn’t receive complaints related to its operation.

The village parks will have a full summer program this year — including field trips. “We’re looking forward to being open and giving the kids as much to do as we can,” Trustee David Cutler said. The board approved a permit for Fort Edward Youth Baseball to use the village Little League Park.

Due to budget constraints, spring yard debris will be picked up on Mondays and Thursdays only. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags.

