In downtown Glens Falls, work has gone on, quietly

GLENS FALLS — Four years after the city was awarded a $10 million state grant to revitalize portions of its downtown, work on various projects being funded by the grant is expected to ramp up in the coming months.
The city will submit requests for quotes on several of the major projects, following the completion of required environmental reviews and engineering studies, Mayor Dan Hall said.
“It was a lot of work that people didn’t see,” he said.
Construction crews have been securing the foundations of two city-owned buildings on the corner of South and Elm streets that sit next to the site for a year-round farmers market.
The 10,000-square-foot market, which will double as a community center, is at the center of the revitalization plans. That project is expected to cost $5 million.
The market will give local farmers a place to sell their products year-round and address the lack of grocery stores in the downtown area, Hall said.
Once work on the foundations is complete, the city will meet with its lawyer and consultants to complete the specifications for construct bids, Hall said.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to do that in the next month or two, but we don’t expect to break ground until next year.”
The market is expected to be done by 2022.
A small crew was spotted working on the foundations Thursday behind a growing pile of dirt and a chain linked fence.
Slow progress
The city was awarded the $10 million grant as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative — a regional competition run by Empire State Development and designed to transform decaying downtowns into vibrant economic hubs.
A total of $400 million has been allocated to the program across 40 cities, including Schenectady and Albany.
In Glens Falls, around $300,000 went toward hiring a state-appointed consulting firm that guided the city in finalizing plans and conducting the necessary engineering studies, Hall said.
Empire State Development, the state’s economic development arm, and the departments of State and Homes and Community Renewal are also overseeing the project.
The remaining $9.7 million was divided into eight parts, including construction of the farmers market, expansion of broadband access for downtown businesses and residents and relocation of SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary School into the downtown area.
A one-mile public arts trail and a $600,000 grant fund to support downtown businesses also received funding. Improved infrastructure, including bike lanes and stormwater upgrades along Park, School, Elm and Exchange streets, received $1.8 million.
But progress has been slow as the city waited for the state to finish its environmental review and engineering studies.
SUNY Adirondack’s 8,000-square-foot culinary center opened at 14 Hudson Avenue in 2018, and three buildings on South Street were demolished to make way for the market.
But Hall said residents should see more progress in the months ahead.
A study examining how best to expand the city’s broadband access is underway and expected to be done by the end of the year. A request for quotes will be sent out once the study is complete.
Plans for infrastructure upgrades along Park, School, Elm and Exchange streets are being finalized, and construction of the public arts trail through the heart of downtown is expected to begin in the coming months.
“We’re close to fulfulling that and getting that going,” he said.
Missing Ed
Hall said the city is “a little behind” on some of the projects because of the recent death of Ed Bartholomew, who helped secure the funding and was overseeing the project.
Bartholomew, the former president and CEO of the Warren County EDC, died on July 21.
“It’s a great loss for us to lose Ed Bartholomew,” Hall said.
But Hall said city officials are determined to complete the project as soon as possible. He has been going through Bartholomew’s files, contacting state agencies and consulting groups to ensure deadlines are being met and extensions are being filed.
The project, Hall said, will transform downtown and open the city up for private expansion in the years ahead.
“We’re working real hard on trying to get this off center and trying to continue on because this is very important for the city and it was important for Ed Bartholomew,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
