In downtown Glens Falls, work has gone on, quietly

GLENS FALLS — Four years after the city was awarded a $10 million state grant to revitalize portions of its downtown, work on various projects being funded by the grant is expected to ramp up in the coming months.

The city will submit requests for quotes on several of the major projects, following the completion of required environmental reviews and engineering studies, Mayor Dan Hall said.

“It was a lot of work that people didn’t see,” he said.

Construction crews have been securing the foundations of two city-owned buildings on the corner of South and Elm streets that sit next to the site for a year-round farmers market.

The 10,000-square-foot market, which will double as a community center, is at the center of the revitalization plans. That project is expected to cost $5 million.

The market will give local farmers a place to sell their products year-round and address the lack of grocery stores in the downtown area, Hall said.

Once work on the foundations is complete, the city will meet with its lawyer and consultants to complete the specifications for construct bids, Hall said.