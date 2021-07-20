In Capital Region, rain keeps falling

Rain in counties across the Capital Region has exceeded the 30-year average for June and July by 3 to 6 inches, according to weather experts.

The rainfall looks to be slowing down over the coming week, however, according to meteorologist Michael Main at the National Weather Service in Albany.

“As of right now, we’re not expecting anything like we saw last week,” Main said Monday. “Some dryer weather looks to be in the forecast.”

“[The] past 7 days percent of normal precipitation map indicates most of the area is 200% to 600% of normal,” the National Weather Service Albany tweeted.

The area hit with the highest rainfall total was Rensselaer County near the New York and Massachusetts border, while Schenectady, Montgomery, and southern Fulton County had the lowest rainfall totals, Main said.

Tropical Storm Elsa brought the heavy rainfall, along with other slow-moving thunderstorms that have lingered over the Capital Region.

Many peoples’ everyday lives have been affected by the heavy rains of recent weeks, including farmers.