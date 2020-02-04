In campaign stop, Cobb explains her support for Medicare public option

“Some of the unions do not because they have negotiated for their health care,” Cobb said. “People come to this issue from many places.”

While she has staggering health care costs, she said, “some people have negotiated and like what they have.”

She likes having an option to buy Medicare, she said later.

“It’s not an insurance company that is for-profit,” she said. “The idea is I can buy in or take my employer health care — whichever is cheaper. And then I can take that (Medicare program) wherever I go, to any job.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

With a public option, anyone could buy Medicaid coverage, for any reason. They would be eligible at any age and could take the public option even if their employer offered health insurance. There are concerns that it would be as cost-prohibitive as the health insurance marketplace, which is unaffordable for many middle-class buyers who are not eligible for a federal subsidy.

But Cobb noted that administrative costs are much lower for Medicare, and she predicted that the cost would go down as more people joined the program.