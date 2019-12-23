In big picture, Warren County's finances look good

Warren County's financial picture is looking rosy heading into 2019, despite a hiccup in sales tax receipts forwarded by the state last month.
The county's preliminary sales tax receipts show a 3 percent decrease for the year when compared to the same period last year, a drop that county Treasurer Michael Swan said was not fully explained. November is a prime month for Christmas sales, although it's not as important to county accounts as the busy summer tourism months.
The state did withhold $213,000 in sales tax money from the county to pay aid to towns that the state has required. The new policy, which transferred the burden from the state to counties, has rankled county officials around the state who call it another unfunded mandate passed on to local taxpayers.
The county has been getting more information about which sectors drive periodic sales tax reports, but Swan said the reasons for the Christmas season trends likely won't be known until early next year.
"We'll get our final numbers for the year in January," he said.
Even with the blip in November, sales tax receipts for the year are up 2.4 percent over 2018, which amounts to $1.2 million more.
Sales tax makes up a large portion of the county's revenue for operations, with slightly more than $55 million turned over to the county for its portion of the 7% sales tax. The state charges 4%, the county 3%.
Occupancy tax numbers also look good for 2019.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors Tourism Committee, said a lodging report to which the county subscribes found that more than 1 million rooms were booked this year at participating hotels. Last year was the first in a decade that room bookings monitored by the report topped 1 million.
The result has been occupancy tax receipts surging by over 8%, amounting to an additional $311,000 coming in over last year so far in 2019, Merlino said. An unspecified portion of that increase stems from increased efforts to collect from lodgers who were delinquent.
The county's fund balance has swollen to more than $20 million, and its financial health will allow Swan's office to refinance bonds for the construction of the county Human Services Building to lower interest rates. That will save the county $3.7 million in interest payments.
Overall, the county will be carrying $40.7 million in debt for various capital projects as of the end of 2019.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com