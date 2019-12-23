In big picture, Warren County's finances look good

Warren County's financial picture is looking rosy heading into 2019, despite a hiccup in sales tax receipts forwarded by the state last month.

The county's preliminary sales tax receipts show a 3 percent decrease for the year when compared to the same period last year, a drop that county Treasurer Michael Swan said was not fully explained. November is a prime month for Christmas sales, although it's not as important to county accounts as the busy summer tourism months.

The state did withhold $213,000 in sales tax money from the county to pay aid to towns that the state has required. The new policy, which transferred the burden from the state to counties, has rankled county officials around the state who call it another unfunded mandate passed on to local taxpayers.

The county has been getting more information about which sectors drive periodic sales tax reports, but Swan said the reasons for the Christmas season trends likely won't be known until early next year.

"We'll get our final numbers for the year in January," he said.

Even with the blip in November, sales tax receipts for the year are up 2.4 percent over 2018, which amounts to $1.2 million more.