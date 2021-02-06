In annual report, Glens Falls sees drop in arrests, increase in drug-related offenses

GLENS FALLS — City police officers made fewer arrests in 2020 than the year prior, but drug-related offenses grew by nearly 50% and officers responded to thousands of more calls for service, according to the police department’s annual report released this past week.
The report provides a breakdown of the department’s activities for the past year, and was released just days after the city made public a state-mandated reform plan for the department, which calls for increasing transparency and greater communication with the public.
The annual report does not include any data on those who were charged with a crime, including information on gender, age and race and ethnicity.
It does, however, show that officers made 786 arrests in 2020, a 10% drop from the previous year, when the department reported 874 arrests.
But despite fewer arrests, drug-related offenses climbed by 47% in 2020.
A total of 179 people were charged with drug-related offenses last year — including felonies, misdemeanors and violations — an increase of 57 from 2019, when 122 people were charged.
Felony drug offenses fell by 74%, dropping from 34 in 2019 to just nine last year, but drug-related misdemeanors more than doubled, increasing to 118 last year, from 47 the year prior.
The department responded to five fatal drug overdoses in 2020, the equivalent to what it responded to in 2019.
Chief Joseph Boisclair said there were a number of factors this past year that impacted the data and how the department conducted business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s new bail reform policies, which went into effect last January.
“COVID had an impact on our numbers last year. Obviously we had to alter the way we did some of our things, and bail reform had an impact on our numbers,” he told members of the city’s Board of Public Safety this past week.
Still, officers responded to 18,710 calls for service, a 10% increase — the equivalent of 4,740 — from the year prior, when officers responded 13,970 calls.
Glens Falls police activity
|Activitiy
|2020
|2019
|Calls for service
|18,710
|13,970
|Total cases opened
|1,093
|1,194
|Total arrests
|786
|874
|Offenses charged
|1,077
|1,089
|Drug offenses
|179
|122
|Traffic tickets
|2,188
|2,406
The increase in the calls for service, Boisclair said, relates to officers performing checks on businesses throughout the city, which were forced to close for more than two months beginning last March as the state sought to stop the spread of the virus.
The department reported 4,309 business checks in 2020, according to the report.
“We saw a pretty significant jump in our overall blotter calls for service, but a lot of it was related to that,” Boisclair said. “It was pretty much standard year-over-year, as far as that goes.”
The number of traffic tickets issued fell by 9% in 2020 to 2,188, down from 2,406 the year prior.
Looking ahead, the city is currently in the process of collecting public input on its proposed reform plan, which is expected to be formally approved by the Common Council and submitted to the state sometime in March, ahead of the state’s April 1 deadline.
Included in the proposal are plans to hire a social worker and appoint a community liaison officer, who will be tasked increasing communication between the department and members of the public.
There are also plans requiring the department to look into adopting several diversion programs and resources for those suffering from mental illness.
The public can weigh in on the proposal via an online survey until Feb. 12. To review the proposal and complete the survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3pWaEIJ.
Those looking to review the department’s annual report can do so at: https://bit.ly/3aJA99M.
