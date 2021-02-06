In annual report, Glens Falls sees drop in arrests, increase in drug-related offenses

The department responded to five fatal drug overdoses in 2020, the equivalent to what it responded to in 2019.

Chief Joseph Boisclair said there were a number of factors this past year that impacted the data and how the department conducted business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s new bail reform policies, which went into effect last January.

“COVID had an impact on our numbers last year. Obviously we had to alter the way we did some of our things, and bail reform had an impact on our numbers,” he told members of the city’s Board of Public Safety this past week.

Still, officers responded to 18,710 calls for service, a 10% increase — the equivalent of 4,740 — from the year prior, when officers responded 13,970 calls.

The increase in the calls for service, Boisclair said, relates to officers performing checks on businesses throughout the city, which were forced to close for more than two months beginning last March as the state sought to stop the spread of the virus.

The department reported 4,309 business checks in 2020, according to the report.