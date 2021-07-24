Improvements planned for Grant Cottage site

Record attendance seen for Grant Cottage Ulysses S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark, in Moreau and Wilton, is on track to have record attendance this season.

A gazebo would be constructed at the eastern overlook of Mount McGregor, where author Mark Twain reportedly once looked out, and the precipice would be made easier for disabled people to get to, under a new master plan for the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark.

“I should not have missed it for anything: for, in connection with its historic associations, I consider that it presents the grandest scenery that I know of in America,” Twain said, when he visited Grant at the cottage, as Grant was dying from throat cancer, according to a July 3, 1885, report in The Morning Star of Glens Falls.

A replica of the rail platform, where Grant arrived at the cottage shortly before his death, and multitudes of visitors arrived to see him, would be built as an educational orientation area, as part the conceptual plan to guide development of the state-owned, privately run historic site for the next 10 to 15 years.

The stairs would be rebuilt that once led to the historic Balmoral Hotel that was near the cottage when Grant stayed there.

An events pavilion, with space for 100 people, an outdoor education and play space, and a memorial garden, are among other improvements in the plan, which the L.A. Group of Saratoga Springs prepared.