QUEENSBURY — A drainage pond will be placed near an existing home to give a developer room to build more houses.
Imperial Acres, off Moon Hill Road, received unanimous approval from the Planning Board last week.
The new subdivision will have seven houses.
Neighbor Jeff Grenier objected to the plan, particularly the drainage pond and entrance road to the new subdivision.
“It basically makes my property a corner lot,” he said.
He wanted the pond built on the other side of the entrance road.
You have free articles remaining.
An engineer for the project noted that the land in question is the natural drainage area.
Moving the proposed pond to the other side of the road would cut into one of the subdivision’s housing lots. Each lot must be 3 acres, but one would not be large enough because of the drainage.
It would also require more clear-cutting.
Planning Board members agreed the engineers had presented the best possible solution.
More trees will be planted near Grenier’s property to shield him from the pond, and the town engineer will review the plans to make sure no drainage water encroaches on his land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.