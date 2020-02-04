Impeachment protest scheduled for Wednesday in Glens Falls
Impeachment protest scheduled for Wednesday in Glens Falls

Protesters face off

Supporters and opponents of impeachment get near each other in front of St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus School in Glens Falls. A rally and march will take place at 5:30 p.m. starting at Crandall Public Library.

GLENS FALLS — A rally and march will be held Wednesday evening to protest President Donald Trump’s likely acquittal on impeachment charges.

The event titled “Reject the Cover-Up” will take place at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Crandall Public Library. Protesters are criticizing the Republican-led Senate for voting to block witnesses from testifying and the likely vote to acquit.

Protesters will march to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office at 5 Warren St.

The event is being organized by progressive groups including Indivisible, MoveOn.org, Action Network and Saratoga Progressive Action. It is part of more than 160 events scheduled across the country.

