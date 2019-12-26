Impasse declared in Warren County contract negotiations

An impasse has been declared in negotiations between Warren County and the union that represents almost half of county workers.

The Warren County Unit of the Civil Service Employees Association and the county's negotiating team had been discussing a contract for months, as the union's current two-year contract runs out at the end of 2019. The CSEA local represents about 400 of the county's 860 or so employees.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, who is part of the county's negotiating team, said the development was "a little sad" in light of the opportunity to get an agreement done before the end of the year.

He told county supervisors last week he believed the union's best contract would have come from direct meetings with county leaders, instead of having to involve a mediator who will weigh both sides' offers and propose a deal.

"We were very close," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the county board's Personnel Committee. "We thought we were going to have an agreement, but they weren't happy with it and wanted to go to mediation."

