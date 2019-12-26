Impasse declared in Warren County contract negotiations

An impasse has been declared in negotiations between Warren County and the union that represents almost half of county workers.
The Warren County Unit of the Civil Service Employees Association and the county's negotiating team had been discussing a contract for months, as the union's current two-year contract runs out at the end of 2019. The CSEA local represents about 400 of the county's 860 or so employees.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, who is part of the county's negotiating team, said the development was "a little sad" in light of the opportunity to get an agreement done before the end of the year.
He told county supervisors last week he believed the union's best contract would have come from direct meetings with county leaders, instead of having to involve a mediator who will weigh both sides' offers and propose a deal.
"We were very close," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the county board's Personnel Committee. "We thought we were going to have an agreement, but they weren't happy with it and wanted to go to mediation."
Geraghty said health insurance contributions seem to be the biggest sticking point. Recent contracts with the county's employee unions have included increases in the percentage of overall insurance costs to be paid by workers.
Debbie Toolan, president of the Warren County local, referred comment to the CSEA's Albany-area communications specialist, Therese Assalian. She said the union does not generally discuss "sticking points" in negotiations, but was optimistic a contract could be reached.
"We've always had a good relationship with the county," she said. "We're optimistic with a little help from a mediator we can get this done."
A mediator will try to arbitrate the differences between the sides.
Union workers will continue to work under the terms of the current contract until a new pact is reached. They will not receive raises, but will still receive annual longevity wage increases.
The impasse is the second time in little more than a year that the county hit an impasse with a labor union. The county and the Warren County Police Benevolent Association, which represents Sheriff's Office road patrol officers, went to binding arbitration for a two-year contract, which was awarded last May. It expires at the end of this year.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com