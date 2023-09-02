Warren County Administrator John Taflan advised supervisors he and other county staff members met with community groups to discuss possible immigrant migration to Warren County.

Warren County has extended its emergency order to prevent large-scale immigrant to local hotels and motels every five days since May 23, 2023.

The area would not be ready for the influx if buses of people arrived.

“We are not in the position in the city or county to handle any migrants or migrant families,” Taflan said in a recent interview. “There are not any nonprofits that are ready to except or sponsor migrants or migrant families”

The moratorium is not on immigration or immigrant families arriving in the area and staying in hotels, motels, apartments or homes. It is aimed at any of those facilities contracting with a company to deliver a large number of migrants to the county.

The moratorium does not stop immigrants from arriving on their own.

“We have gotten word that a couple migrants have found their way into Warren County…and we are contacting them to see what we can do” to help, Taflan said in a recent interview, adding that the county works with them through its department of social services, though they are not entitled to all services.

New York City is absorbing an unprecedented number of migrants and asylum-seekers, many who entered the country illegally and is trying to shift some of them to counties outside the Metro New York area. In May, Warren County issued the emergency order preemptively and is part of a lawsuit to stop New York City from forcing people into other locations. Warren is one of many counties to have issued orders like this and to face a lawsuit from New York because of it.

The asylum-seekers face a process that can last up to a year before they get official asylum status through the federal government, a status which would allow them to work in the United States, Taflan said in an interview. The belief, therefore, is that migrants need longer-term housing, not hotels and motels.

A draft housing study with the county says of the 2,047 market-rate apartments in the county, only six have vacancies, and there are only three with vacancies of the 846 units aimed at people with low incomes.

Even though the hotels and motels will see post-summer vacancies next week, he does not believe that is a viable option.

“You can’t put people in a hotel and expect them to live there forever,” he said. “It’s really hard, there just aren’t that many places.”

As the county gets ready to go to court at a date yet to be determined, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office called on President Joe Biden to increase funding and open federal facilities to help absorb the ”unprecedented influx of asylum seekers arriving in New York.”

The governor’s request includes “expedited work authorizations for asylum seekers, financial assistance for New York City and New York State, the use of federal land and facilities for temporary shelter sites, and Title 32 designation to provide federal funding for the nearly 2,000 New York National Guard members currently providing logistical and operational support across the State.

“New York cannot continue to do this on its own. It is past time for President Biden to take action and provide New York with the aid needed to continue managing this ongoing crisis,” the governor said.