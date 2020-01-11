Imaginative new summer attractions leaping in where others have failed

He has told his investors they need to be patient. And that is the way to success, said EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew.

“You can’t get your results back in one year,” he said. “It takes some patient investors.”

Imagination is also key to bringing in customers, he said.

That’s what worked for Dino Roar, a new addition at what was a small amusement park for young children. Magic Forest, which opened in 1963, was becoming dated and struggling. But with dinosaurs that move and roar, families that had never even heard of Magic Forest were buying tickets.

At conferences and other events, people everywhere were excited by the idea of a dinosaur park, said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Amanda Metzger.

Bartholomew saw similar reactions.

“I think that the concept of dinosaurs, particularly with small kids … they could tell you who ate plants and who ate wildlife, what their sizes are,” he said. “I think the future looks positive for Dino Roar.”

Both businesses need to expand their shoulder season to get more out of the short window of good weather in the Northeast, he added. He thinks Dino Roar will do well with that in the spring.