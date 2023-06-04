QUEENSBURY — After riding over 1,400 miles from the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Florida, Kory Kosinski and his family are back home in Queensbury following his latest leg-lengthening procedure.

After he was born in 2008, Kory was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that affects bone growth and leads to dwarfism. At age 2, Kory was about 7 inches shorter than average, and entering first grade in 2015, he was just 36 3/4 inches tall, the normal height for some about 2 1/2 years old.

But now he’s around the 95% mark for completion in the multitude of surgeries he has undergone to lengthen both his arms and legs due to being born as a little person.

Without the surgeries, Kory would likely have grown to be about 4 feet, 2 3/4 inches. He is now 15 years old and a 5-foot-4 high school student, and he’s hoping to grow even taller.

“I’ve never really lived through the life of being four feet or under so it’s nice to have this height, but I’m going to want the maximum I can get,” he said last week in an interview at his home.

Kory is currently getting around his home with a walker that he puts 40 pounds of his upper body weight on in order to keep from shattering the mechanisms that keep his bones lengthening. He’s hoping to be walking by this fall for school.

The limb-lengthening surgical process takes four phases and procedures are two years apart. For his legs, the femur and tibia (lower leg bones) were cut, and a device with pins like a brace was placed on the legs during the first leg lengthening.

Kory’s most recent surgery removed the bulky brace-like equipment. Eight weeks after the surgery, his parents turned each pin four times a day, lengthening the bone one-quarter of a millimeter each turn.

Kory’s mother, Shirley, said that she is glad to get to see her son enjoy a life that is easier to navigate. She also talked about the years-long process to get to this point.

“The first surgery is fine and then you have a nice long five-year break and forget all about that one,” she said. “Then he started up again around age 12 for his second surgery. He had his arms done at 13, and his legs again at 14. It’s just been back-to-back-to-back.”

The surgeries began for Kory when he was almost 7. While in West Palm Springs after surgery, he would participate in four hours of physical therapy every day for 14 to 18 weeks. Over the years, he has not only grown physically, but he’s grown relationships with his doctors who cheer him on all the way.

Every two weeks on Fridays, he would go through the process of taking measurements where his legs or arms would be stretched out to make sure the bones were on track for completing each phase. This was one of the most painful aspects of the treatment.

“They are stretching him as far as he can go that keeps him in a safe range, so he isn’t falling behind and getting too tight,” Shirley said.

The other anxiety-inducing moments happen for Kory leading up to a surgery.

“I got nervous leading up to the surgeries and then it’s the same schedule for the weeks after. It gets tiring to do the same routine over and over again,” he said.

The days spent going between the hotel where the family stayed and the hospital were full of resting, recovering and physical therapy. Not to mention, Kory was still enrolled a student with Queensbury Union Free School District.

With a full plate focused on recovery and lengthening, he has kept up with his classmates by doing two hours of schooling a day. Tutors have also been a great help for Kory during the process because he has been either in the hospital or homebound.

“They set up a special teacher that he’s always had when he needed extra help in first and second grade for math and English. She comes and tutored him in specific classes,” Shirley said.

Although the surgeries have been an improvement to Kory’s everyday life, that doesn’t mean there have not been bumps along the road. He has not only undergone a number of procedures, he knows that his life is different from others.

With years of his childhood being claimed by life in a hospital, he focuses on what the outcome will be and everything he will be able to do once it’s finished. Outdoor activities, getting to see friends, hitting the gym, and possibly entering the workforce are all things he hopes to accomplish in the near future.

“At this age, they all want to go out and do something but he sits at home and waits, and when his time comes, he can’t just jump right into it. It’s a slow recovery and summer will be over by the time he’s ready to walk,” Shirley said. “This was his fourth surgery. It always seems to be during his birthday, and he always seems to be using a walker, in a wheelchair, or have something going on with his arms and next year is going to be the same thing.”

While his arms have maxed out in length, Kory still can continue his leg growth if he so chooses. Although Shirley said she would be happy to not see him go through another lengthening process, she said will forever support his decision for independence.

“As he’s become older, he’s become more aware of what’s going on in his life. He’s quiet, a bit nervous,” she said. “He’s taught me so much, and I’m going to be there every step of the way.”

Another surgical option that the family is considering next is a cranial procedure to combat the sleep apnea that goes hand-in-hand with achondroplasia.

The surgery would reconstruct Kory’s face so he will have a bridge for his nose and work with his jaw. It can be done around age 18.

If his chin continues to grow outward, Kory will risk having his tongue slip back into his throat while sleeping, which could block his airways while sleeping, choking him.

He has seen Dr. Steven Alexander in Queensbury for about 11 years.

“They have worked with him since he was about 4 years old following a huge gap destruction in his mouth where the jaw protrudes out. If it isn’t corrected, it’s a threat to his life,” Shirley said.

With documenting his journey through social media, the family has faced criticism over Kory’s procedures, thinking it is all for cosmetics. Shirley says that’s far from the truth.

“It’s entirely up to Kory if he wants these surgeries and he knows just by meeting other little people that life is hard and not fair, even to the average person. We explained that to him that he can get all the height he wants, life still won’t be fair but we’re trying to give him a fair shot,” she said.

From hopes of seeing friends, learning to drive, shooting some hoops, riding bikes, and more, Kory is ready to get to feel the freedom of independence, along with being a teen.

“Right now, I have to have help with almost everything I do, but I’m so close to being able to walk outside and ride my bike,” he said. “Knowing that I’m almost there is what keeps me motivated.”

Follow the journey For updates on Kory's journey with achondroplasia, visit the Kory Kosinski - Dwarfism/Limb Deformity Correction “Watch Me Grow” Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Queensburyboy.

Lengthened arms give Queensbury boy independence Kory Kosinski, who has dwarfism, has gained 4.75 inches of new bone growth in his upper arms thanks to arm-lengthening surgery in June.

Hometown column: Excited to be taller — limb-lengthening helps with dwarfism Queensbury sixth grader Kory Kosinski, who has dwarfism, will head to Florida in May to undergo his second limb-lengthening surgery.

Boy grows 6 inches after limb-lengthening surgery QUEENSBURY | Tears welled up in Shirley Kosinski’s eyes as she peered through the door of her son’s classroom.

Surgeries will help make more of life reachable QUEENSBURY -- Kory Kosinski is a lot like other 6-year-olds. He loves T-ball, soccer, swimming, riding his bike, Skylanders, “Angry Birds” and…

Mother's intuition was right about unborn baby QUEENSBURY -- Shirley Kosinski had a strong feeling that her unborn child wasn't quite right, but nobody would take her seriously.