Illegal immigrant who shot man in Wilton gets federal sentence

Salas-Miranda had been staying in the region to work for an unspecified paving company.

His lawyer, federal Public Defender Lisa Peebles, wrote in court records that Salas-Miranda left "desperate" times in Mexico to look for work, and has had issues with alcohol addiction.

"He mishandled the gun, and it discharged, piercing the wall of his hotel room, striking and killing another person," Peebles wrote. "Mr. Salas-Miranda had no idea that a person was harmed. He had no intention of harming anyone. He is wracked with guilt over the decedent’s death and the decedent’s family’s loss. He will live with that guilt forever."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Grogan, though, wrote in a pre-sentencing memorandum that Salas-Miranda had at least eight prior arrests, including one for a gunpoint robbery in New York City, three pending court bench warrants in New York and New Jersey (one of them for the 2000 robbery) and has used various aliases over the years.

"The defendant is an alien with no permission to be in the United States who has repeatedly violated the immigration laws of the United States as well as the criminal laws of several states," Grogan wrote. "The defendant has never lawfully entered the United States. The defendant has never had the authority to work in the United States."

